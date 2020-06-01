Letter to the Editor

Carter's supporters

To the editor: In my view, campaigning for the GVEA District 3 director’s seat has become more about idealistic virtue-signaling than administration of the electrical cooperative. In the public discourse, Ms. Carter’s supporters have defined Mr. Solie’s focus on more cost-effective power generation as somehow malevolent while defining her focus on “renewables” as virtuous.

While it seems important to keep track of things in managing a cooperative like GVEA, and Ms. Carter’s accounting background seems to fit that niche well, I infer from her supporters’ letters that her real focus must be replacing coal with wind and solar. That’s a marvelous ideal, but in the real world “alternative energy” has proved more expensive. I recently saw a comparison showing GVEA has the highest rates in Alaska.

I doubt Fairbanks can afford to pay more for the prospect of an ideal right now. Another thing Fairbanks can ill-afford is the public judgment on the morals of others.

 

 

