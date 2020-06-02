Carter's many traits

To the editor: In his letter to the editor, Rick Solie alludes to making mistakes in life. I’m guessing he’s referring to his drunken-driving convictions. But what concerns me much more, as he runs for the GVEA board of directors, are his actions when he was presiding officer of the nonpartisan Borough Assembly in 1999. He deliberately circumvented the open meetings law to do borough business with a partisan group and without public scrutiny. This is extremely concerning to me as a GVEA member. The fact that he thought that was OK, now combined with his blatant conflict of interest, are big red flags for his bid to join the GVEA board. You can learn more at www.notsolie.com.
I met his opponent, Alison Carter, 19 years ago, and I have come to admire and respect her tremendously. Soon after the war started in Afghanistan, she became a tireless advocate for our local troops. More than wearing a flag lapel pin or applying a “Support Our Troops” bumper sticker, she quietly did the hard work of truly being there for soldiers who were struggling, offering them space to store their possessions, offering her home as a respite from base life, and ultimately spearheading the creation of a Veterans Treatment Court.
At the height of a very successful career as a CPA, she left that career to go to law school late in life so that she could serve as an even better advocate for those in our community who have little. She has skills as an accountant and lawyer that will help guide our GVEA cooperative. She is an incredibly hard worker. She has tremendous integrity. She is dedicated to the entirety of our community. And despite her considerable talents and achievements, she is a truly humble person. These are all top-notch traits for a public servant. Those who disingenuously portray her as someone who will disregard the needs of the average ratepayer to advance some elite, greenie agenda are trying to pull one over on us to advance their own. Please vote for Alison by 5 p.m. on June 9.