Carter will be good for GVEA

To the editor: Reading recent letters to the editor regarding the GVEA District 3 board seat have me scratching my head. Some really seem to be going out of their way to paint Alison Carter with a deep green brush. That’s doing a disservice to the GVEA members. The reality is that all the things her opponent claims to want to do, Alison could do better. She’s a longtime CPA and worked for years as a controller for Doyon. She is not a lightweight. She’s dedicated to financial transparency and making the smartest decisions to provide affordable energy for GVEA members. I find it ironic that so-called green energy is being denigrated when it often is the cheaper option.
If you want to read more about her, go to this link and scroll down to read what others have to say about her skills, abilities, and character. You will be impressed.
www.alisoncarter4gvea.com/index.php/community-service.