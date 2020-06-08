Carter vs. Solie

To the editor: I'm writing today about the GVEA elections for board of directors in District 3. I'm opposed to Rick Solie for a number of reasons. First, I remember the scandal Rick Solie was involved in when he was on the Borough Assembly. Many of us who were around at that time will recall the illegal secret meeting that he took part in. Secondly, he's had so many run-ins with the law, everything from drunken driving to reckless driving to driving without a license to speeding, 19 violations in all that we know of. Many people have had a violation or two, but the sheer volume is off the chart. Finally, Solie does work for Tower Hills Mine, proposed for 70 miles north of Fairbanks. That is a built-in conflict of interest. The mine is going to need cheap power in order to be profitable. Solie, as a board member, is supposed to be working for GVEA members, but he also has the mine as a client of his consulting business. That's the definition of a conflict of interest.

Morals matter. Solie's numerous citations for speeding and citations for drunken driving show a lack of respect for the law. Solie's work for Tower Hills Mine (owned by a Canadian company — International Tower Hills Mine, Limited in Vancouver, British Columbia) is a conflict of interest if he is elected to the GVEA board. The mine is in the planning stage and will require enormous amounts of electricity to run the mine. Please see web site http://www.notsolie.com.

Alison Carter with her background as a CPA and financial analyst will make a better board member in every way, including keeping rates as low as possible. Alison has served for three years on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee. She was the chair of this committee for two years. She has a long and impressive history of volunteer service to a number of Fairbanks nonprofits. Alison will be a true asset to the GVEA board and an advocate for the member-owners.

If you are in District 3, I strongly urge you to vote for Alison Carter to represent you.

