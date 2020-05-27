Carter is independent

To the editor: I have known Alison Carter and been familiar with her work for nearly 20 years. One common theme of her labors is that she works tirelessly to find fair solutions for her clients.
Alison is renowned for “doing her homework.” This is true of her work with soldiers as she counsels and assists them in resolving their issues. In her three years of service on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee, she has applied her extensive professional training (she is both a lawyer and a CPA) in helping Golden Valley Electric Association to devise policies that benefit all of GVEA’s members. Members include everyone who gets their electricity from GVEA.
Now Alison is running for the GVEA board of directors. She seeks to replace the only CPA on the board, who is retiring. She understands the issues faced by this organization through her work on the MAC. She is not controlled by any ideological faction, including “outside environmentalists,” the bogeyman raised by several letters in the Daily News-Miner. She works carefully and transparently. She will absolutely seek to promote financial stability and the best means of power generation, now and into the future.
I urge you to vote for Alison Carter for GVEA board of directors in District 3. Fair-minded to a fault, she has the personality, experience and perseverance to promote decisions that benefit us all.