Letter to the Editor

Carter is best for GVEA board

To the editor: I was pleased to learn that Alison Carter is running for election to the Golden Valley Electric Association’s board of directors. She is a particularly impressive candidate for that position.

I have known Alison for several years and hold her in very high regard. My contacts with Alison were initially professional, since we were both Fairbanks-based attorneys. I admired her for her integrity, her work ethic and her desire to help others. And as our professional relationship became a friendship, I became even more aware of her strengths.

Alison’s desire and aptitude for continued, broad-based learning is one of those strengths. This is especially important for someone joining an electric utility board. I knew that she had attended law school relatively late in life — a bold move not easily undertaken. But she also has formidable financial expertise. She has been employed as a CPA, as the business manager for an Arctic research consortium, and as Doyon’s assistant controller. Wow!

Alison’s financial and legal acumen will make her a very able GVEA board member. Moreover, her interest in GVEA has been long-term and runs deep. She served on GVEA’s Member Advisory Committee from 2017-2019 and was the committee’s chair from 2018-2019. Alison thus has a keen understanding of GVEA’s operations and of energy-related issues.

Alison’s impressive history of community involvement also includes her spearheading the creation of a Veterans Treatment Court. She is the treasurer for Green Star for Interior Alaska. She has been a Fairbanks Paddlers board member.

Yes, Alison cares deeply about people and about our community, and she “walks the walk.” She is tenacious. She works well with others. Alison looks for practical solutions to problems and makes them happen. If you need help, and a steady hand, she’s there.

Alison Carter will be a strong addition to the GVEA board. Her steady hand will help guide our cooperative in its continuing quest for clean, affordable energy.

Voting for the GVEA’s board’s District 3 seat begins soon. Please mark your ballot for Alison Carter. She will serve us well.

Submit your news & photos

