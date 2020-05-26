Carter has what GVEA needs
To the editor: Fairbanks is fortunate to be served by an electric cooperative, which means that all of us who pay electric bills also get a voice in the management of Golden Valley Electric Association. Ballots for the GVEA board of directors election should have already arrived in your mailbox, and if you live in District 3 I urge you dig up that envelope or get online and vote for Alison Carter. Her career experience as a certified public accountant and an attorney are perfectly suited to the task, and Alison has done her homework, having served for three years on the Member Advisory Committee, learning about GVEA’s issues and challenges.
Her opponent, Rick Solie, authored an opinion column (News-Miner, May 21) that attempted to associate Alison with a “continuing environmentalist effort to advance a high-cost agenda on GVEA ratepayers.” This is ludicrous, if you know Alison. She will be just as focused as every other board member on keeping rates low. I mean, really, have you ever known a CPA who wasn’t dedicated to keeping her client’s bottom line intact? And, really, isn’t an attorney’s job to advocate relentlessly for her client? Alison has made it clear that as a board member, you the ratepayers, will be her clients.
Like most Alaskans (and consistent with GVEA’s policy), Alison supports a strategic transition toward renewable energy. Her policy proposals, like on-bill financing, are practical and positive approaches that will help us move both toward cheaper rates and a clean-energy future. Solie, on the other hand, has his feet planted firmly in the past and implies that we must reject clean energy to keep rates low. Forbes Magazine reported Jan 21, 2020, “Utility-scale renewable energy prices are now significantly below those for coal and gas generation, and they’re less than half the cost of nuclear.” He either hasn’t been reading the news lately, or he is just trying to scare you into voting for him to keep the “wild-eyed greenies” at bay. Whether ill-informed or just plain deceptive, that’s no way to win your vote. Vote for Alison Carter instead.