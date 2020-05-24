Carter has what GVEA needs

To the editor: GVEA, our electric cooperative, is owned by the ratepayers. Alison Carter is a retired CPA and attorney with extensive business experience. She is also very forward-thinking, which is incredibility important at this time. Alaska is at a crossroads, and energy is the critical junction. We need dependable low-cost electricity service, not just for today but looking forward.
In the short term, the volatility in oil, gas and coal pricing challenge conventional thinking about electrical utility operations, and GVEA must be ready to act quickly to price changes. In the long term, market and regulatory forces on the state and national level are making our historical energy sources for electricity generation undependable and expensive. Adaptation to these short- and long-term realities will require clear, dispassionate and forward decision-making, unencumbered by conflicts of interest and partisan obligations. Alison’s independent professional career has freed her from such encumbrances. More importantly, Alison will strike a needed balance between her sharp business-centered judgment and her appreciation for the long-term changes facing our utility.
I hope you vote in the GVEA election and can join me in supporting Alison Carter for District 3.