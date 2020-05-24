Letter to the Editor

Carter has what GVEA needs

To the editor: GVEA, our electric cooperative, is owned by the ratepayers. Alison Carter is a retired CPA and attorney with extensive business experience. She is also very forward-thinking, which is incredibility important at this time. Alaska is at a crossroads, and energy is the critical junction. We need dependable low-cost electricity service, not just for today but looking forward.

In the short term, the volatility in oil, gas and coal pricing challenge conventional thinking about electrical utility operations, and GVEA must be ready to act quickly to price changes. In the long term, market and regulatory forces on the state and national level are making our historical energy sources for electricity generation undependable and expensive. Adaptation to these short- and long-term realities will require clear, dispassionate and forward decision-making, unencumbered by conflicts of interest and partisan obligations. Alison’s independent professional career has freed her from such encumbrances. More importantly, Alison will strike a needed balance between her sharp business-centered judgment and her appreciation for the long-term changes facing our utility.

I hope you vote in the GVEA election and can join me in supporting Alison Carter for District 3.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.