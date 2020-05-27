Carter for GVEA's future

To the editor: There comes a time in a community’s development when the right person will make a big difference in policy success. I fully endorse Alison Carter for GVEA board in District 3. I have known her to be direct, honest, compassionate, concerned, capable, knowledgeable, and intelligent. She cares about Golden Valley’s future and the big picture, which may include some changes in how we produce and manage power going forward, Affordable power is a huge priority, and so is awareness of and concern about the environment as it is impacted by power generation. GVEA has started a project producing solar power, and some promising data is beginning to emerge. Wind is providing power already in the Delta area, and there’s every reason to expect there will be more of the same as long as it is done intelligently and with a sharp eye on affordability.
We can provide a bright future for Fairbanks if we recognize the exciting possibilities unfolding in this area. Alison is a great fit for the needs of our community and will serve us well, so please look past the business-as-usual mentality and support the best candidate with the best track record for future success. It will be a significant plus to welcome a woman to GVEA’s governing board.