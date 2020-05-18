Carter for GVEA District 3

To the editor: Please vote in this year’s coming Golden Valley Electric Association election of the board directors. If you are voting member of District 3, including the area near Fairbanks International Airport, south of the Chena River and west Badger Road area, your board member is up for election. This can be done by paper ballot or online as a member of our cooperative.
As a member of GVEA and 30-year resident of Fairbanks in emergency services, I would encourage you to vote for Alison Carter. She has a wide range of experience and education that would serve us all well, such as accounting and local business. She is trained as an attorney and has volunteered many hours to our community helping veterans and the Interior Center for Nonviolent Living, to name couple. Her love of Alaska and the residents shows in her actions.
Alison is an extremely ethical person and always views herself with an outside perspective to ensure that she is choosing the harder right over the easier wrong. She values the cooperative model and believes in modernizing our power infrastructure to balance risk, cost and longterm benefits to our community. She supports exploring the cooperative’s role at possibly providing internet to us, the members. As a former member of the GVEA Member Advisory Committee, she is knowledgeable of the challenges that lie ahead of our cooperative for power generation, Railbelt transmission/intertie lines and cost of energy to members.
Alison has CPA experience, as does Rick Schikora, our outgoing member who served us well for decades. She would be able to provide similar guidance to GVEA’s board in the future. Please vote, and thank you for considering Alison Carter as a future board member.