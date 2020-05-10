Carter for GVEA District 3

To the editor: Hats should be tipped to anyone who puts him or herself forward to run for local office. Local offices impact our daily lives the most. Qualifications matter. Alison Carter is the most-qualified candidate for GVEA board District 3, because she has strong business financial and management experience, is an attorney, and has been engaged with GVEA issues for at least four years.
Alison will hit the ground running. She served on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee and regularly attends board meetings. That’s how she first learned about the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) project that I’m involved in.
Smoke Busters is a nonprofit group working to install ESPs on wood stove stacks to reduce PM2.5 output. Improving our air quality to within federal standards will reduce the pressure on GVEA to install expensive scrubbers on its North Pole power plants that will only minimally affect the PM2.5 problem caused mainly by wood burning. We first approached GVEA for support by speaking at a board meeting. Alison heard our presentation and was excited to learn more.
She reached out to me and a co-organizer to help facilitate our early organizational meetings. Her commitment to helping people stay warm and reduce air pollution was evident. She encouraged us to create a business plan and establish operating procedures to increase our chances of success. The first groups of ESPs are being installed in air quality hot spots thanks to a grant from GVEA and the support of the North Star Community Foundation.
Alison is intelligent, capable and discerning. She will add depth of perspective, hard work and common sense to the GVEA board. We will all be the better for it.
The election of board members for GVEA is by mail-in ballot or online. Please vote for Alison Carter, the most qualified District 3 candidate.