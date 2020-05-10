Letter to the Editor

Carter for GVEA District 3

To the editor: Hats should be tipped to anyone who puts him or herself forward to run for local office. Local offices impact our daily lives the most. Qualifications matter. Alison Carter is the most-qualified candidate for GVEA board District 3, because she has strong business financial and management experience, is an attorney, and has been engaged with GVEA issues for at least four years.

Alison will hit the ground running. She served on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee and regularly attends board meetings. That’s how she first learned about the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) project that I’m involved in.

Smoke Busters is a nonprofit group working to install ESPs on wood stove stacks to reduce PM2.5 output. Improving our air quality to within federal standards will reduce the pressure on GVEA to install expensive scrubbers on its North Pole power plants that will only minimally affect the PM2.5 problem caused mainly by wood burning. We first approached GVEA for support by speaking at a board meeting. Alison heard our presentation and was excited to learn more.

She reached out to me and a co-organizer to help facilitate our early organizational meetings. Her commitment to helping people stay warm and reduce air pollution was evident. She encouraged us to create a business plan and establish operating procedures to increase our chances of success. The first groups of ESPs are being installed in air quality hot spots thanks to a grant from GVEA and the support of the North Star Community Foundation.

Alison is intelligent, capable and discerning. She will add depth of perspective, hard work and common sense to the GVEA board. We will all be the better for it.

The election of board members for GVEA is by mail-in ballot or online. Please vote for Alison Carter, the most qualified District 3 candidate.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.