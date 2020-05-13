Carter for GVEA District 3

To the editor: I’ve known Alison Carter for about a year and a half since she joined the board of directors for Green Star of Interior Alaska. I was thrilled to welcome her to the board, especially since she brings such a strong background of financial and legal knowledge and expertise to the organization.
I was immediately impressed by her commitment to this new role, as she quickly came up to speed with Green Star’s mission, programs and goals. Alison is dedicated, passionate and commits herself 100% to anything she takes on. After just a few months on the board, she accepted the critical role of treasurer/secretary and has played an important leadership role in the organization. As treasurer, she works tirelessly to improve the ability of the board to perform our critical financial oversight duties. She continually focuses on making the best financial decisions possible for an organization that often works with limited resources.
Alison is incredibly smart, and I appreciate the probing questions and keen insights she offers when analyzing important issues. She maintains a focus on the big picture and keeps an eye out for opportunities that will benefit our organization, helping us to pursue goals that will benefit our organization for years to come. She is a compassionate leader who strives to make sure everyone’s voices are heard and respected.
Beyond the many ways Alison has helped our organization become stronger and more resilient, I know that she cares deeply about Fairbanks and works diligently for the benefit of this community. She has extensive knowledge about GVEA and the issues it faces after serving on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee for the three years. I believe that she will be a strong advocate for the goals that GVEA members care about, including lower costs and cleaner energy.
I am so grateful that Alison joined the Green Star board to share her considerable talents with us, and I believe the GVEA board and the Fairbanks community will be lucky to have her as the representative for GVEA District 3.