Letter to the Editor

Carter for GVEA District 3

To the editor: I’ve known Alison Carter for about a year and a half since she joined the board of directors for Green Star of Interior Alaska. I was thrilled to welcome her to the board, especially since she brings such a strong background of financial and legal knowledge and expertise to the organization.

I was immediately impressed by her commitment to this new role, as she quickly came up to speed with Green Star’s mission, programs and goals. Alison is dedicated, passionate and commits herself 100% to anything she takes on. After just a few months on the board, she accepted the critical role of treasurer/secretary and has played an important leadership role in the organization. As treasurer, she works tirelessly to improve the ability of the board to perform our critical financial oversight duties. She continually focuses on making the best financial decisions possible for an organization that often works with limited resources.

Alison is incredibly smart, and I appreciate the probing questions and keen insights she offers when analyzing important issues. She maintains a focus on the big picture and keeps an eye out for opportunities that will benefit our organization, helping us to pursue goals that will benefit our organization for years to come. She is a compassionate leader who strives to make sure everyone’s voices are heard and respected.

Beyond the many ways Alison has helped our organization become stronger and more resilient, I know that she cares deeply about Fairbanks and works diligently for the benefit of this community. She has extensive knowledge about GVEA and the issues it faces after serving on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee for the three years. I believe that she will be a strong advocate for the goals that GVEA members care about, including lower costs and cleaner energy.

I am so grateful that Alison joined the Green Star board to share her considerable talents with us, and I believe the GVEA board and the Fairbanks community will be lucky to have her as the representative for GVEA District 3.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.