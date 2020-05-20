Letter to the Editor

Carter for GVEA District 3

To the editor: The GVEA board of directors election has begun. If you are in District 3, I strongly urge you to vote for Alison Carter to represent you. She has been both an accountant and a lawyer — two skills that are valuable in managing a large public enterprise. She has served on GVEA’s Member Advisory Committee for three years, including two as the chair. She has also been regularly attending GVEA board meetings. Alison is highly knowledgeable about GVEA issues. Her skills are tailor-made for the GVEA board. She will be ready to seamlessly take on her responsibilities on Day 1.

Alison has a long and impressive history of volunteer service to a number of Fairbanks nonprofits. She obviously loves this community and wants to contribute her time and skills to make it a better place to live. I have personally known Alison for a number of years. She is highly dedicated and ethical. Unlike her opponent, she has no major involvements that could pose a potential conflict of interest with her duties as a board member. With Alison, you can be confident that GVEA customers will be her one and only focus.

Alison Carter supports a number of thoughtful initiatives that would advance GVEA into the future. You can learn more about them at bit.ly/3bP5iqW. I can’t think of a better candidate to represent GVEA District 3.

