Carter for GVEA District 3

To the editor: I strongly support Alison Carter’s run for GVEA’s District 3 board seat. I first met Alison when I began attending GVEA board meetings. She was always there taking notes. Last year, we carpooled to the Aug. 26 GVEA board meeting in Healy. She is well-informed on the issues and ready to serve all the member-owners of our community’s electrical cooperative. Her long history of public service and commitment includes assisting those less fortunate, volunteering as treasurer of the Green Star of Interior Alaska, and serving on GVEA’s Member Advisory Committee for three years, including two as chair for that body.
Her extensive experience as a certified public accountant and being a trained attorney provide her with the necessary skills to help guide GVEA into the future. These skills, combined with Ms. Carter’s commitment to community public service, ensure she will be a dynamic addition to GVEA’s board. One of the initiatives she supports is adoption by GVEA of on-bill financing. Once adopted, on-bill financing will enable member-owners to invest in energy efficiency upgrades or renewable energy additions to their homes. The resulting reduction in one’s electric bill will generally cover the cost of repaying the low-interest loan. This program supports local jobs, improves our air quality, and helps those member-owners who need it most through lower electric bills, now and into the future. And there is zero cost to other member-owners who do not use the program.
I am confident she will use her values and skills to represent all the member-owners of GVEA and help to move our community-owned electric cooperative wisely into the future. Watch for your GVEA ballot in the mail in mid-May and be sure to vote for Alison Carter. She will be a great director.