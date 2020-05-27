Letter to the Editor

Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: I am writing in support of Alison Carter as the best candidate for GVEA District 3. Her opponent, Mr. Solie, does not have the qualifications to match Alison Carter. Mr. Solie would be a GVEA novice and would take years to equal Alison’s depth of knowledge. Ms. Carter is already deeply familiar with GVEA, having already spent three years on the GVEA Member Advisory Board, the last two years as its chair.

Alison Carter is a certified public accountant with a law background and unlike her opponent has no conflict of interest. She also has not accepted contributions from corporations or special interest groups, including environmental groups.

Alison Carter is a realist. She knows GVEA and has members’ best interests at heart, being well aware that members cannot tolerate high energy costs. She will push to adopt the lowest cost energy technologies available, making use of Fairbanks’ unique location and climate.

It is important that members of this energy cooperative vote, and vote for Alison Carter.

