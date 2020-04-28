Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: I’ve known Alison Carter for over 15 years and she will make a great GVEA board member. She especially deserves the support of small businesses.
I started a small business in my garage 36 years ago. My company, Apocalypse Design Inc., is arguably the best cold weather clothing and gear manufacturer in the world. We make everything right here in Fairbanks and try to use only materials produced in the U.S.
Many of you know, I’ve been pretty sick for a while and the company financial situation got pretty bad. In 2017, Alison Carter agreed to step in and take over the accounting position for pretty low pay to help us out.
She quickly realized just how bad our situation was and jumped into action. She worked with our manager to clearly identify problem areas and developed a five-pronged strategy to turn things around. I’m happy to report that we made a profit in 2019.
She goes above and beyond and continually adds value to the company.
I’m confident in saying that Alison will make a great board member for GVEA because she is smart, dedicated, analytical, strategic, hardworking, and understands this town as well as anyone. You’d be smart to vote for her.