Letter to the Editor

Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: I’ve known Alison Carter for over 15 years and she will make a great GVEA board member. She especially deserves the support of small businesses.

I started a small business in my garage 36 years ago. My company, Apocalypse Design Inc., is arguably the best cold weather clothing and gear manufacturer in the world. We make everything right here in Fairbanks and try to use only materials produced in the U.S.

Many of you know, I’ve been pretty sick for a while and the company financial situation got pretty bad. In 2017, Alison Carter agreed to step in and take over the accounting position for pretty low pay to help us out.

She quickly realized just how bad our situation was and jumped into action. She worked with our manager to clearly identify problem areas and developed a five-pronged strategy to turn things around. I’m happy to report that we made a profit in 2019.

She goes above and beyond and continually adds value to the company.

I’m confident in saying that Alison will make a great board member for GVEA because she is smart, dedicated, analytical, strategic, hardworking, and understands this town as well as anyone. You’d be smart to vote for her.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.