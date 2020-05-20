Letter to the Editor

Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: Members of the Golden Valley Electric Cooperative in District 3 are to vote on one of two choices for their representative in on the GVEA board. A yellow instruction card and a paper ballot are in the mail by now. The easiest way to vote is to mark the paper ballot and put it in the postage-paid envelope and mail it. Your vote is important.

The most qualified person to replace the long-serving and extremely capable outgoing District 3 representative would be one with a similar background in business accounting, and even better than that, someone with an extensive background in business law and a three-year history of serving GVEA and us on the GVEA Membership Advisory Committee.

That person is Alison Carter. The other person states he believes in clean coal as the answer to power generation. Though coal is a necessity to provide our homes and businesses with power at this time, it certainly is not clean.

I grew up shoveling coal in the 1950s and it was not clean. At that time, snow for blocks all the around the city power plant was dirty gray in the winter. The coal conveyor across the river still drops coal dust onto the river ice, and it is not clean. Coal is a necessity, but, no, it is not clean.

We need to look to the future for better alternatives.

Alison Carter and the other members of our GVEA board are committed to doing so. Vote for Alison Carter.

