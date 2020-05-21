Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: I’m writing in personal support of Alison Carter for the GVEA board of directors. She worked as the assistant controller at Doyon, Limited when I was the controller until 2007. I hired her because she was a CPA and came highly recommended by KPMG, an international CPA firm, where she worked as a senior financial auditor for several years. She was well versed in complex financial statements and advanced accounting issues.
Alison joined my team just as we began rapidly expanding into government contracting and joint ventures in new business sectors. Our financial statements required the consolidation of multiple subsidiary companies and recording equity in many joint ventures. She compiled our annual financial report, including all footnotes, and coordinated our annual audit with KPMG on a tight schedule. I always had the utmost confidence in her ability to see the big picture and still understand the minor details within a subsidiary company’s financial report.
Alison worked well with others. As the assistant controller, her other duties included training staff in more advanced accounting issues, evaluating and updating our internal controls, and working with subsidiary managers to improve their accounting systems. She worked closely with other departments, including legal, operations, and finance. She excelled at the more complicated assignments, which we were both happy with as I could focus on other things.
On a personal level, Alison embraced the Athabascan cultural values and graciously endured our sense of humor.
After she and I both left Doyon, I learned that Alison had gone to law school. I was impressed but not surprised as she was always up for a challenge. She has a very strong work ethic and holds herself and those around her to high ethical standards. I believe Alison will be a true asset to the GVEA board of directors and a terrific advocate for the member-owners.
Please note that, although I serve on the Doyon board currently, this is not from Doyon. I want to make it clear that I am personally supporting Alison.