Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: There are two people running for the Golden Valley Electric Association board member position in District 3. Of those two people, only one has the background and experience to be the most effective board member for our community and that person is Alison Carter.
Alison has served as a volunteer on the GVEA Membership Advisory Committee for three years, and has the experience and knowledge of the inner workings and operations of GVEA.
You may review her qualifications at www.alisoncarter4GVEA.com.
When you soon receive your voting ballot in the mail for District 3, please vote for Alison Carter to ensure that GVEA, and you as a member, will have the most-qualified leadership necessary for our member-owned electric cooperative.