Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: Our electric cooperative, the Golden Valley Electric Association, is led by a board of directors elected by districts. It is election time again.
Ballots for district directors in Districts 1, 2, and 3 will be sent by district to you beginning May 15 by mail. Ballots must be received back by June 9 electronically (by computer) or by mail, or by a submittal in the lobby at the GVEA office on Illinois Street.
I am pleased to note that there are a number of dedicated and highly qualified residents now running for office in Districts 1, 2 and 3.
Information on your district boundary is in the April issue of the Ruralite magazine and also on line at gvea.com.
The April issue of the Ruralite magazine also presents the varied backgrounds and qualifications of all of the candidates. This same information is on line at www.gvea.com/inside/directors/elections. Please review the candidate’s biographies carefully and select the person who you believe has the most education and background to run our electric cooperative. It is an important election.
In District 3, the city and Badger Road area, I believe that Alison Carter has the most diverse educational and work background to do the best job for us on the board. Her reasons for running for the board were most impressive.
Please be sure to vote for your GVEA district representative between May 15 and June 9.