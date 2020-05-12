Letter to the Editor

Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: Our electric cooperative, the Golden Valley Electric Association, is led by a board of directors elected by districts. It is election time again.

Ballots for district directors in Districts 1, 2, and 3 will be sent by district to you beginning May 15 by mail. Ballots must be received back by June 9 electronically (by computer) or by mail, or by a submittal in the lobby at the GVEA office on Illinois Street.

I am pleased to note that there are a number of dedicated and highly qualified residents now running for office in Districts 1, 2 and 3.

Information on your district boundary is in the April issue of the Ruralite magazine and also on line at gvea.com.

The April issue of the Ruralite magazine also presents the varied backgrounds and qualifications of all of the candidates. This same information is on line at www.gvea.com/inside/directors/elections. Please review the candidate’s biographies carefully and select the person who you believe has the most education and background to run our electric cooperative. It is an important election.

In District 3, the city and Badger Road area, I believe that Alison Carter has the most diverse educational and work background to do the best job for us on the board. Her reasons for running for the board were most impressive.

Please be sure to vote for your GVEA district representative between May 15 and June 9.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.