Letter to the Editor

Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: In a democracy, elections are the basic way the public has to participate in the operation of community-based organizations. So it is now with the election of board members for our GVEA cooperative. Most important, for the board to make wise decisions that represent the needs of the community, it is crucial that board members have the best qualifications to make these decisions and that they be moral, responsible citizens of the community they represent.

I’ve lived in Fairbanks since 1961 and been a member of GVEA since 1964 and know both Alison Carter and Rick Solie. Mr. Solie is definitely not my cup of tea because of his many run-ins with local law enforcement. Go to the website, www.NotSolie.com for more details on this.

Furthermore, while on the Borough Assembly as its presiding officer, Mr. Solie was caught conducting illegal secret meetings concerning the public’s business. Another former board member, Dave Veazey, who served during the same period, said that, as an assembly member, Solie failed the test of “honesty and integrity and holding himself to a higher standard as a public official.”

Mr. Solie has so many major conflicts of interest going into this election that they boggle my mind. If he is elected, Solie’s intimate connections with the mining industry in the Interior, both as a member of the Alaska Miners Association and by having International Tower Hills (the developer of the Livengood mine) as a client of his consulting business, do not bode well, especially if he is to properly carry out the mission of GVEA and serve on behalf of all of its members and not solely of the special interests of his corporate client.

Alison Carter is a better choice for this board seat. She not only has the qualifications, she is an honest, transparent and future-thinking person who realizes Fairbanks cannot, and morally should not, continue to depend upon coal and oil as a major source of our electricity. She believes that if we are to survive as a community we must innovatively develop more of our currently available clean energy technologies. And do it sooner than later.

