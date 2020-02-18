To the editor: Sunday’s paper had an article about the Baker-Schultz carbon fee and dividend plan. This plan harnesses the most effective tool we have — the market economy — to minimize the damage caused by climate change. The efficiency of this approach is evident to many: Two-thirds of voters support carbon dividends, according to the Climate Leadership Council. This is the group driving the Baker-Schultz plan, whose members include BP, ExxonMobil, Total and Shell.
Why would fossil fuel companies support a carbon fee? These companies like the plan’s predictable pricing of carbon. Businesses prefer a national policy over the variable mix of state-by-state regulations. Conservatives like the fact that the plan is revenue neutral; all the money raised by the taxes would be reimbursed to individuals through a dividend. No new government agencies would be created. In fact, regulation of energy producers would be reduced and would just be market-based.
The News-Miner article also pointed out how efficiently Alaska’s oil and gas resources are extracted. Alaska would be at a great advantage if this legislation were passed through Congress. I encourage our Legislature and members of Congress to support the Baker-Schultz plan.