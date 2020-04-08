To the editor: In 1845 the British Royal Navy sent the HMS Terror and HMS Erebus to look for the Northwest Passage. The mission was under the leadership of Sir John Franklin and his second-in-command, Francis M. Crozier, both with significant Arctic experience. Unfortunately, just what happened to the crew has been shrouded in mystery for nearly 170 years.
Surviving accounts of the Franklin Expedition noted that in May 1847 the ships had become ice-bound and that on June 11, 1848 Franklin and 24 crew members had died. After more than two years bound in ice, supplies diminishing, and crew succumbing to scurvy and lead poisoning, commander F. M. Crozier attempted to set off on foot with 105 survivors in search of help. Neither he nor any of his men are known to have survived. It wasn’t until 2014 that a Canadian mission equipped with all the latest marine archaeological equipment located HMS Erebus and two years later found HMS Terror.
The U.S. Navy should be proud of Capt. Brett Crozier for doing the right thing in taking care of his crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt as his first priority, just as Francis Crozier likely had done.