Letter to the Editor

Can it happen here?

To the editor: My trusty Webster’s Dictionary defines “posse comitatus” as a term describing an ancient English common law allowing a constable to summon the assistance of all able-bodied men above the age of 15. On June 18, 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed the Posse Comitatus Act, which expressly limits the power of the federal government and restricts it from using U.S. military personnel to enforce domestic policies or for law enforcement as a police force within the borders of the nation except in cases and circumstances authorized by the U.S. Constitution or an act of Congress.

Nevertheless, on May 4, 1970, at Kent State University in Ohio, the National Guard massacred unarmed college students protesting our expanding involvement in Vietnam and Cambodia and the presence of military forces on campus. Twenty-eight guardsmen slaughtered four innocent bystanders and wounded nine. Then, on June 4, 1989, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, nearly a million young citizens demanded a greater democracy and the resignation of Chinese Communist Party leaders. Military forces summarily squashed them, killing at least 300, perhaps thousands, and arresting as many as 10,000 demonstrators.

Of course, here in our contemporary, enlightened society today, such an egregious, barbarous display of overwhelming military force against the civilian population could never occur again. Right? And yet, on the news we watched our own soldiers on Fort Wainwright, complete with automatic weapons, shields, and aggressive police dogs, practicing crowd control and riot suppression against attackers armed with “lethal” water balloons. Deja vu?

