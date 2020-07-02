Bus at the Auto Museum

To the editor: The “Into the Wild” bus was originally a Fairbanks transit bus in Fairbanks during the 1950s. Being a lifelong Fairbanksan, I may have, as a child, actually ridden this bus from Ladd Field (now Fort Wainwright), where our family lived into the downtown area a number of times back then.
Where should it be on display? Well, where in Fairbanks is the history of Alaskan road transportation now presented in an amazing historical setting?
It is at the Fountainhead Auto Museum.
This auto museum it rated as one of the top 10 in the nation. Many visitors say it is actually the best auto museum they have visited throughout the nation. Besides the huge and valuable collection of American classic cars that people find the highlight of the museum is the presentation of Alaska’s history of road building and auto transportation from its inception in the early 1900s until the World War II years and the building of the Alaska Highway.
What more appropriate location could be chosen than the Fountainhead Auto Museum for the historic “Into the Wild” bus, which actually first began its life on the streets of Fairbanks.
The owner of the Fountainhead Auto Museum and the manager are well known for their first class operation of the museum. It is the number one tourist attraction in Fairbanks as noted on Trip Advisor. We are very lucky to have this first-rate museum in our community. The bus deserves this location for its new home.