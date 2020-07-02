Letter to the editor

Bus at the Auto Museum

To the editor: The “Into the Wild” bus was originally a Fairbanks transit bus in Fairbanks during the 1950s. Being a lifelong Fairbanksan, I may have, as a child, actually ridden this bus from Ladd Field (now Fort Wainwright), where our family lived into the downtown area a number of times back then.

Where should it be on display? Well, where in Fairbanks is the history of Alaskan road transportation now presented in an amazing historical setting?

It is at the Fountainhead Auto Museum.

This auto museum it rated as one of the top 10 in the nation. Many visitors say it is actually the best auto museum they have visited throughout the nation. Besides the huge and valuable collection of American classic cars that people find the highlight of the museum is the presentation of Alaska’s history of road building and auto transportation from its inception in the early 1900s until the World War II years and the building of the Alaska Highway.

What more appropriate location could be chosen than the Fountainhead Auto Museum for the historic “Into the Wild” bus, which actually first began its life on the streets of Fairbanks.

The owner of the Fountainhead Auto Museum and the manager are well known for their first class operation of the museum. It is the number one tourist  attraction in Fairbanks as noted on Trip Advisor. We are very lucky to have this first-rate museum in our community. The bus deserves this location for its new home.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.