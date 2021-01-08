Broken-hearted

To the editor: On my mother’s side, my ancestors first arrived on this continent on the second boat from England. On my father’s side, all had arrived prior to the Revolutionary War. They fought for the new republic and the right to determine our future. They moved West at the first opportunity. They built railroads across the continent and fought in the Spanish War. They survived the Great Depression and biting hunger to settle in the West.
What they never hoped to see was what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday.
We witnessed people who assaulted our institutions based on the words of one man who from what I can tell, appears to be a sore loser. Senator Cruz said he did not want to stop the constitutional certification process but wanted an Election Commission to conduct an audit of the results. Here is my question: What could possibly persuade any Trump cult follower that their man was misspoken and the results are accurate? We have Republican election commissioners — solid, solid people — attesting to the fairness of the count. If these people who have integrity are discarded, what can anyone say or do to change their minds?
I have seen many things in my 70-plus years, but the events of Wednesday truly, truly broke my heart.