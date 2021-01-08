You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Broken-hearted

To the editor: On my mother’s side, my ancestors first arrived on this continent on the second boat from England. On my father’s side, all had arrived prior to the Revolutionary War. They fought for the new republic and the right to determine our future. They moved West at the first opportunity. They built railroads across the continent and fought in the Spanish War. They survived the Great Depression and biting hunger to settle in the West.

What they never hoped to see was what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday.

We witnessed people who assaulted our institutions based on the words of one man who from what I can tell, appears to be a sore loser. Senator Cruz said he did not want to stop the constitutional certification process but wanted an Election Commission to conduct an audit of the results. Here is my question: What could possibly persuade any Trump cult follower that their man was misspoken and the results are accurate? We have Republican election commissioners — solid, solid people — attesting to the fairness of the count. If these people who have integrity are discarded, what can anyone say or do to change their minds?

I have seen many things in my 70-plus years, but the events of Wednesday truly, truly broke my heart.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.