To the editor: Just an idea and it could work. There have been many tourists hurt trying to get to the bus off Stampede Trail. How about this: The bus is surely able to be accorded as a historical site. If not on paper, the history certainly leans toward this. Why not ask the oil companies to help by getting the bus across the river, and then the Department of Transportation could bring it to Fairbanks? Put up a nice notice with the oil company receiving praise and put the bus in Pioneer Park. This would be a safe area for all to see it and save lives and limbs and at the same time generate money for the park.
Bring the bus to Fairbanks
