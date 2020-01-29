Bring on the evidence

To the editor: It is imperative that the Senate impeachment trial be conducted in a fashion that is serious, legitimate, and impartial, with all relevant evidence considered. This must include hearing from witnesses and entering documents into the record. The American voters have a right to this information, as do the senators that bear the heavy responsibility of conducting an impartial trial and as a body the responsibility of serving as a check on the executive branch. If the president did nothing wrong, witnesses and documents will vindicate him. His fierce opposition suggests that subpoenas are necessary to uncover all of the evidence that the American people have a right to see.
The allegations against this president are serious. They are not petty political attacks. He is not accused of a corrupt real estate deal or lying about an extramarital affair. This president is accused of using taxpayer dollars to lean on a vulnerable ally to dig up dirt on his political rival for his own political gain and to corruptly influence our election. This is exactly the kind of behavior our founders imagined when writing the impeachment clause into the Constitution. It is time for our senators to exhibit moral courage, rise above partisan politics, and assess this case fully and impartially for the good of our republic.