Brat behavior

To the editor: Lie manufacturer, conspiracy theory dupe Trump is attempting to rebrand himself. From incompetent, deadly COVID Donald to a law and order president! The guy (never matured enough to become a man) must believe he can continue to treat supporters as willing suckers. Not minding being mental mites like himself.
Law and order? The guy has had no respect for the law — ever! Even before being “sent away” as a teenager. To where? An academy providing gaudy military-style uniforms for “disturbed” spoiled brats bred by society’s upper crust heels.
Law and order? Ha! Over 1,100 federal and state prosecutors, Republican and Democrat, signed off on the statement, “Trump obstructed justice at least 10 times.” Refused to allow firsthand witnesses to be questioned; known to exist incriminating documentation was made “unavailable.”
I laugh upon seeing passe MAGA trappings. What action was taken by Republican lawyers, politicians who refused to cooperate with the Mueller investigation? MAGA! Made A------s Get Attorneys.
Law and order? The guy phoned Ukrainian President Zelensky and “hinted” at withholding promised wartime aid. Only until dirt could be provided to soil his opponent Biden’s character.
When? Less than 36 hours after his Tory-loving AG William “Bizarre” Barr misrepresented the Mueller findings. He gave Trump “stay out of prison” status. Barr is currently facing charges of malfeasance from the New York Bar Association.
Law and order? Remember Putin Light’s six calls to his Russian handler, er, friend March 30-June 1. Only 45 has dared to, had reasons to fire five inspectors general within 42 days!
April 3, Michael Atkinson, intel community IG; April 7, Glenn Fine, Defense Department acting IG; May 1, Christi Grimm, HHS principal deputy IG; May 15, Steve Linick, State Department IG; May 15, Mitch Behm, Department of Transportation acting IG.
They were investigating the Ukrainian shakedown, Putin’s bounty on U.S. troops, COVID Donald’s unbounded failures, abuses toward ambassadors, criminality of the Trump admin and family.
Trump July 21, 2016, “The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its citizens. Any government that fails to do so is unworthy to lead...”
Person responsible for most unnecessary, preventable pandemic deaths globally? COVID Donald J. Trump.