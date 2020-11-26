Borough employee benefits

To the editor: In the Wednesday, Nov. 25 News-Miner edition there was an article about Fairbanks Food Bank and the number of families it will help this Thanksgiving. But this letter is not about the great service the Food Bank provides to the Fairbanks community. It is about the Fairbanks borough employees union demands for a pay raise, cost of living increase and additional holidays.
First of all, let me say that I am a retired state employee of 23-plus years, so ASEA is nothing new to me. They, along with most, if not all unions, do not take into consideration the economic situation of the area. Because of COVID-19, the state of Alaska, the borough, and the city of Fairbanks are all facing financial hardships. The entire borough has a high number of unemployed families that are struggling to make ends meet. Some receive unemployment benefits, while others either exhausted their benefits or were not eligible for them. At present time all these borough employees receiving a paycheck are well compensated. Because of the current situation of the country, the state, and the borough, I personally feel this is not the time to be pushing for an increase in their benefits but to be thankful for what they do have.