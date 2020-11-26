You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Borough employee benefits

To the editor: In the Wednesday, Nov. 25 News-Miner edition there was an article about Fairbanks Food Bank and the number of families it will help this Thanksgiving. But this letter is not about the great service the Food Bank provides to the Fairbanks community. It is about the Fairbanks borough employees union demands for a pay raise, cost of living increase and additional holidays.

First of all, let me say that I am a retired state employee of 23-plus years, so ASEA is nothing new to me. They, along with most, if not all unions, do not take into consideration the economic situation of the area. Because of COVID-19, the state of Alaska, the borough, and the city of Fairbanks are all facing financial hardships. The entire borough has a high number of unemployed families that are struggling to make ends meet. Some receive unemployment benefits, while others either exhausted their benefits or were not eligible for them. At present time all these borough employees receiving a paycheck are well compensated. Because of the current situation of the country, the state, and the borough, I personally feel this is not the time to be pushing for an increase in their benefits but to be thankful for what they do have.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.