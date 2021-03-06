Borough budget time

To the editor: It is hard to believe, but we have once again completed another revolution around the sun — the days are getting longer, and it’s time to start talking about the Fairbanks North Star Borough budget. Last year was particularly challenging due to the pandemic from a social and financial perspective. Our community is resilient and, most of all, innovative. We have endured.
Beginning next month, we are starting a new public engagement rollout for the upcoming operational budget. From 5-7 p.m. March 9 we will kick things off with a borough budget presentation and community forum. This first community meeting (via Zoom) will include a presentation on the significant budget levers and cost drivers the administration looks at when developing the upcoming budget. We will go over things like the borough’s total taxable value, cost drivers such as wages, benefits, and contractual increases. We will also review revenue streams such as property taxes, “sin” taxes, interest rates and land sales.
I am excited to present a budget public participation plan and an outline of all the public comment opportunities related to this year’s budget process. The plan details key dates and times so that residents will know the best options to provide comments on and during the budget review process. The plan will outline our primary mechanisms for delivering information and receiving feedback. All of these methods will be explained during our public meeting on March 9.
I encourage borough residents to participate in this kickoff meeting for the borough’s most important policy document, the budget.
This year, my budget goals are to maintain services, shore up areas of vulnerability, and maintain or lower property tax rates. This is a difficult task in the fiscal environment we are in — I need your feedback. I am confident we can do anything if we think creatively.
Please join me on March 9 at 5 p.m.
Here is the Zoom meeting information:
• Meeting ID: 160 339 0065
• Passcode: 043354
• Dial Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864