Letter to the Editor

Blame China

To the editor: There are evidently a lot of victims of China Communist Party propaganda in America. Statements like President Donald Trump is at fault for the spread of the virus and calling him a racist are right out of the CCP state-run media.

This will not work at undermining the fact that he did respond to this unprecedented crisis even against a horde of ones considered as experts advising him to delay doing things such as travel restrictions, who themselves were still learning, and did not have a handle on the seriousness of this situation.

To watch the president at his briefings respond to a media wholly consumed with attacking him above all demonstrates his solidness in addressing this crisis, even while being attacked unrelentingly. The CCP-influenced American media is wholly dedicated to a destroy the Trump campaign. The CCP influence has been present at these briefings, too, the president having called them out there directly.

What should be rightfully recognized as the Nation of Taiwan, though prevented by the influence of the CCP from formally having a seat in the World Health Organization, nevertheless submitted a letter to WHO in December about the CCP virus, which should have been taken as a warning then of the danger of this disease. WHO ignored it, and instead of this U.S. taxpayer-funded UN body giving early warning to the nations, operated instead to facilitate a cover-up for the CCP’s dangerous handling of this threat. The CCP hid information about this virus. It is rightfully called the CCP virus.

The Chinese people cannot be thought of badly for not knowing the truth when living under such a contradiction against personal liberty, but Americans who seem to prefer to take the side of the CCP’s version of things are greatly at fault.

To all who might have some semblance of liberty-minded Americanism, stop buying merchandise, stop peddling China manufacturers, and especially stop buying and peddling CCP propaganda. Let this purposeful action be that one day the people of China may realize their personal liberty and that the spread of this noxious infection of communism may cease.

 

