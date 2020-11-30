You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Bipartisan government

To the editor:  Now that election has been certified in key states and the official Biden transition is under way, things seem absolutely calm compared to four years ago. Then Democrats were madder than wet hens having lost to an outsider against all odds and were busy blaming their loss on Russian interference.

As for the coronavirus, while Trump has poorly handled the coronavirus pandemic, a bright spot is vaccine development via the Operation Warp Speed program, which will actually begin commercial distribution before the end of the year. Indeed, in his NBC interview Biden acknowledges that his administration may simply use Trump’s distribution plan once he is formally sworn in.

As a reluctant Biden voter, my main worry before the election was that Biden and Harris would be pulled way too far to the left by extremists in the Democratic Party and make good on their threats to abolish the filibuster in the Senate and pack the Supreme Court. However, the election was not by any measure a blue wave. The Republicans will likely control the Senate in the 117th Congress (with help from Alaska’s Dan Sullivan reelection) and the Democrats, according to Politico, will have a 222 to 213 lead in the U.S. House. If there is justice in the world, five Democrats will jump ship in 2021 and form a bipartisan majority with Republicans.

Consequently, it is likely that Congress will at last start passing sensible bipartisan legislation, which Biden will have to approve regardless of leftist pressure. And the nonsensical Green New Deal can hopefully be consigned to the dust bin of history. We have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

William Hibler

Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.