Bipartisan government

To the editor: Now that election has been certified in key states and the official Biden transition is under way, things seem absolutely calm compared to four years ago. Then Democrats were madder than wet hens having lost to an outsider against all odds and were busy blaming their loss on Russian interference.
As for the coronavirus, while Trump has poorly handled the coronavirus pandemic, a bright spot is vaccine development via the Operation Warp Speed program, which will actually begin commercial distribution before the end of the year. Indeed, in his NBC interview Biden acknowledges that his administration may simply use Trump’s distribution plan once he is formally sworn in.
As a reluctant Biden voter, my main worry before the election was that Biden and Harris would be pulled way too far to the left by extremists in the Democratic Party and make good on their threats to abolish the filibuster in the Senate and pack the Supreme Court. However, the election was not by any measure a blue wave. The Republicans will likely control the Senate in the 117th Congress (with help from Alaska’s Dan Sullivan reelection) and the Democrats, according to Politico, will have a 222 to 213 lead in the U.S. House. If there is justice in the world, five Democrats will jump ship in 2021 and form a bipartisan majority with Republicans.
Consequently, it is likely that Congress will at last start passing sensible bipartisan legislation, which Biden will have to approve regardless of leftist pressure. And the nonsensical Green New Deal can hopefully be consigned to the dust bin of history. We have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.
William Hibler
Fairbanks