Bill O'Reilly, sexual harasser

To the editor: We live in truly strange times. A virus ravages our country, and when I write this, I note we have unnecessarily lost over 195,000 Americans to this pandemic. Our president, the leader of the GOP, demands loyalty from all members. Even during this pandemic, our governor and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan are frequently at his side as lapdogs, because they know that the new Republican Party will not tolerate disloyalty to our admitted genital-grabbing-sexual-harasser/assaulter-in-chief (Google Chad Mayes interview: “Republicans’ ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’” and listen to it). If you disagree with the leadership or believe the scientists, you become a RINO (Republican In Name Only) and are publicly attacked.
While sexual harassment is not a crime, the victim can sue the perpetrator in civil court. Unfortunately, only 54% of GOP men feel that allegations of sexual harassment reflect widespread problems in society (pewresearch.org). Maybe this is why the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner chooses conservative political commentary written by a famous serial sexual harasser, Bill O’Reilly. During O’Reilly’s hosting tenure at Fox News, he cost that network over $32 million to pay off claims to his many female accusers. The network finally fired him after 50 advertisers pulled their ads. Do we have to do the same with our local newspaper to make them stop supporting this scumbag? Come on News-Miner, there are tons of respectable conservative talking heads out there to choose from, so stop affiliating yourself and us with the filth.