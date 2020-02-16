Better ways to spend

To the editor: I just read your Feb. 12 “editorial,” on the top half of page A1. Odd placement for an editorial. It had a bold, inflammatory title stating that President Trump is going to slash rural funding.
I doubt that the president of our United States of America is concentrating on rural Alaska funding. I do suspect, though, that about 530 members of Congress in Washington, D.C., firmly believe there are more appropriate ways to spend the nation’s budget. Perhaps I do, too.
Our national debt exceeds $23,251,562,900,000, while the nation’s population is about 330,261,000. Rural funding is a euphemism for subsidizing remote, local economies and lifestyles where there are not enough jobs. This welfare encourages living where one is unable to support their family. The spending of somebody else’s money on this welfare has an immediate benefit, but the mid- and long-range result is not good. Living off of other people’s money is not sustainable, and certainly not sustainable when the welfare provider has already grossly overspent their income.