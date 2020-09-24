You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Bert Bell for IGU

To the editor: I am extremely pleased to hear that Bert Bell is running for election to the IGU board of directors. With the recent completion of the LNG storage expansion in Fairbanks, the ongoing construction of the first LNG storage in North Pole, the Interior Gas Utility is able to serve more customers on the existing distribution systems. This new storage capacity and anticipated growth will call for expansion of the utility owned LNG production plant.

Bert had a long and successful career at GHEMM Co. constructing projects in Interior and rural Alaska. His construction management experience will be put to good use as the IGU board determines when to increase the supply of LNG for the community. This expansion, and increased utilization of natural gas, will be key to achieving cleaner air through our long winter months.

During his long business career, Bert maintained active involvement in numerous organizations that add to his understanding of the energy needs of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. As the past chairman of the Cold Climate Housing Research Center, Bert has a complete understanding of how natural gas can be integrated with other energy efficiency technology.

I am thankful that Bert is willing to volunteer his time to help assure the IGU expands the infrastructure to produce and deliver clean burning natural gas to more customers. Bert was born in Fairbanks and is committed to the long-term prosperity of the Interior. Please join me in voting for Bert Bell for IGU board Seat D.

