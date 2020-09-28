Bert Bell for IGU board

To the editor: I have known Bert for many years, in the business environment as he led GHEMM company to successfully work on numerous projects in Interior Alaska and statewide, and as a community supporter who gave time and resources to many nonprofits who greatly benefited from his generosity. Not everyone gives back to the community that has been good to them; Bert Bell does and continues to do so.
I was always impressed with his genuine desire to help the community, whether through the wonderful facilities that we now have access to or through his civic engagement. If you drive around Fairbanks, you will see the effort of Bert and his team in the facilities such as Big Dipper, Doyon, Boys and Girls Home in South Fairbanks, FMH Cancer Treatment Center and FMH Imaging Center, Mt. McKinley Bank, Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center and numerous buildings on the UAF campus. His thumbprint is in all these facilities that are much needed and used by our Interior residents. It was through his leadership all these facilities came to fruition for the residents and businesses of Interior Alaska.
If you sat down and spoke with Bert, you would find a man with great humility, honesty, integrity, and a wonderful sense of humor. What you may not see right away is the astute businessman, the leader, the contributor to so many organizations, the one who is deeply engaged in betterment of Fairbanks through his work on the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp., the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Associated General Contractors of Alaska and many other boards. He is a man who works hard no matter what he gets involved in. We are fortunate that he has agreed to put his name forward for the IGU board position. There is no one better who can help with the mission of getting affordable natural gas to the residents of Fairbanks. We need Bert. Please support him and vote for him.