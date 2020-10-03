You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Bert Bell for IGU board

To the editor: Bert Bell’s willingness to serve on the Interior Gas Utility board is a unique opportunity for the Fairbanks North Star Borough to have benefit of his 40-plus years of engineering and commercial construction experience when moving the utility into the execution and distribution phases of making affordable gas available to residents the Interior.

Having worked with Bert for two decades before his retirement at GHEMM Company, we know his understanding of utility construction and utility infrastructure requirements coupled with his keen understanding of construction budgets, scheduling and project delivery are skills IGU will benefit from today and long into the future. As testament to his skills is the longevity of GHEMM Company and the number of commercial and industrial construction projects completed during his tenure.

The Interior Gas Utility was started by visionary community members dedicated to clean air and affordable energy. Now that the infrastructure investment has been made, it is time to elect board members who have the business acumen to make certain this community investment meets its mission of providing economic and environmental well-being to the Interior.

It is for these reasons that we are supporting Bert Bell for IGU board Seat D. He will be a great addition to the board of talented, dedicated public servants committed to making the borough a better place to live, work and play.

 

 

 

