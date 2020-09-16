Bert Bell for IGU board

To the editor: Bert Bell has volunteered to run for, and serve on, the Interior Gas Utility board. As the former president of GHEMM Co., he has extensive experience in managing a large construction company and its many large construction projects. Bert will bring additional expertise and perspective to the IGU board.
Bert was born and grew up in Fairbanks. He attended UAF. He and wife, Becky, have two married children whose families live here. Bert and Becky are very generous to our community, quietly supporting the work of many nonprofits.
We are very lucky to have someone like Bert to help with the work of the public gas utility, for the benefit of the whole community. Thanks, Bert!