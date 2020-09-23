You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Bert Bell for IGU Board

To the editor: I have known Bert Bell his entire life; I am a bit older. We have both called Fairbanks home our entire lives. Bert is dedicated to Fairbanks and Interior Alaska. As the former owner of Ghemm Company, he has built many projects that have improved the quality of life for area residents. As president of our local hospital board, I have worked with Bert on many health care-related projects. The projects always came in on time or ahead of schedule and on or under budget. There were seldom any change orders as Bert and his company worked ahead of time with the architect and project owner to make change orders unnecessary.

Bert has always had a sense that giving back to the community was important, and he has done so with his time, talent and resources. Bert is on the advisory board of the Golden Heart Community Foundation, is a past board member for the Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America and has served on University of Alaska Fairbanks advisory boards. He has generously supported the Monroe Foundation, Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Fairbanks Rescue Mission and other local charities.

Bert has a rare combination of knowledge, wisdom and common sense that will add value to the Interior Gas Utility board. It is my honor to enthusiastically support Bert. Please join me and my wife, Sue, in voting for Bert Bell to serve on the IGU board.

