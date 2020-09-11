Bert Bell for IGU board

To the editor: I am a 46-year Fairbanksan supporting and voting for Bert Bell for the Interior Gas Utility board seat D.
Bert was born and raised in Fairbanks, attended UAF and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering in 1975. Bert and his wife, Becky, also raised their two sons in the Fairbanks community.
Bert stands out above the rest for his attention to detail, precision and track record of expert communication. Bert started working for GHEMM Co. early in his career, was given the title of vice president in 1989 and was selected president of GHEMM Co. in 1991. Bert retired as an owner in 2017 after a very successful 41 years.
GHEMM Co. is known for being a pioneer construction company starting in 1952. Bert helped make GHEMM Co. a very strong and successful company.
A few notable projects constructed by GHEMM Co. include the Alyeska office complex, the Doyon headquarters building, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital outpatient surgery wing and the first Chief Andrew Isaac Medical Center.
Bert would be a vital asset to the Interior Gas Utility due to his decades of supporting Fairbanks growth and his logical and responsible leadership.
Jim Plaquet, Salcha