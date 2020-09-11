You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Bert Bell for IGU board

To the editor:  I am a 46-year Fairbanksan supporting and voting for Bert Bell for the Interior Gas Utility board seat D.

Bert was born and raised in Fairbanks, attended UAF and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering in 1975. Bert and his wife, Becky, also raised their two sons in the Fairbanks community.

Bert stands out above the rest for his attention to detail, precision and track record of expert communication. Bert started working for GHEMM Co. early in his career, was given the title of vice president in 1989 and was selected president of GHEMM Co. in 1991. Bert retired as an owner in 2017 after a very successful 41 years.

GHEMM Co. is known for being a pioneer construction company starting in 1952. Bert helped make GHEMM Co. a very strong and successful company.

A few notable projects constructed by GHEMM Co. include the Alyeska office complex, the Doyon headquarters building, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital outpatient surgery wing and the first Chief Andrew Isaac Medical Center.

Bert would be a vital asset to the Interior Gas Utility due to his decades of supporting Fairbanks growth and his logical and responsible leadership.

Jim Plaquet, Salcha

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.