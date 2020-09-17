Bell for IGU board

To the editor: Born, raised, and educated here in Fairbanks, Bert Bell was the driving force leading a highly successful local contracting company, GHEMM Co. He is a civil engineer and an excellent project manager. He knows how to get projects built on time and on budget. That talent is something any utility board would benefit from.
Bert is much more than an engineer and contractor, though; he is totally committed to this community. That commitment has been recognized by many organizations. He was awarded Citizen of the Year by the Downtown Rotary, Elks Club, and Boy Scouts, among other awards. He also served as PTA vice president and coached Little League baseball and youth soccer.
The Interior Gas Utility is critical to keeping our energy costs down and improving air quality. Bert will be a great asset to the IGU board. Please join me in voting for Bert Bell.