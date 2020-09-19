Bell for IGU board

To the editor: With considerable respect for the knowledge, experience, and interpersonal skills of Bert Bell, I enthusiastically endorse Bert’s candidacy for the Interior Gas Utility board of directors. Bert Bell enjoys decades of building and engineering experience across Alaska, including highly complex remote, rural and urban construction projects. His multi-tiered perspective has been earned as a skilled craftsman, engineer, project manager and owner of one of Alaska’s most-respected general contracting companies.
Over his career, he has worked expertly, knowledgeably, skillfully and always interpersonally with diverse stakeholders. In addition to his depth as an engineering professional, he has been a champion of community engagement in the Interior and is a widely recognized and renowned supporter of the arts, the university, and civic and charitable groups. Bert is an incredible professional and community leader.
I enthusiastically support his bid for a seat on the board of the IGU.