To the editor: Bert Bell is running for a seat on the board of the Interior Gas Utility. I’ve known him for over 60 years. Bert is retired from a very successful career in the construction industry. Many of his jobs were completed ahead of schedule and under budget. He is a smart man, a problem solver and knows how to get things done. I believe that he will bring a much-needed business perspective to the utility. Also, he never misses a deadline.
Bell for gas board
