Letter to the Editor

Be wise with news sources

To the editor: Having so many vote for Trump after four years of scandal but still supported by the opinions and fact-avoidance of certain right-wing media gives me more appreciation of how good people in Germany were turned into the war criminals responsible for killing millions of innocent people.

The virulent hate spewed by Hitler and backed by Goebbels’ propaganda made them fear and hate the Jews and other “Enemies of the state.” With 80 years of Madison Avenue and psychological research and aided by targeted social media, the propaganda has only gotten more effective.

While Trump may not have had anywhere near Hitler’s oratorical skills, he nonetheless had the backing of powerful propaganda. Unlike Nixon and Reagan, who were subtle about seeking racist supporters, Trump with his “birther” stance was far more open. When Fox tied itself to supporting him, their use of the word “hate” climbed to five times that of their competition. (See bit.ly/3sIfmM2)

While Trump will be left in the dustbin of history, we still have the problem of media warping our opinions, our minds and our politics with fearmongering that is at best casual about sticking to the truth.

