Letter to the Editor

Be positive, think of the fair

To the editor: Given the current social distancing actions, few of us can say we “don’t have the time” to produce an entry for the 2020 Tanana Valley State Fair. Since we’re going to be home anyway, let’s redeem the time, putting it to good, creative use. In the biblical book of Exodus, God told Moses, look around, what do you have ready at hand? Moses had a simple rod, a staff, basically a stick, but boy what he could do with it! If God could do all that with an old stick, just think of what all He can do with whatever’s laying around our homes!

How apropos the theme for the fair is this year: “Don’t Stop Be-Leafin’.” Believe we won’t always live as we do now, believe that COVID-19 will pass, believe life will eventually return to some level of normal, believe in a better tomorrow. I also believe in an outstanding 2020 fair, full of exhibits from all over the community. It’s our fair; the important thing is to participate. Check out the 2020 exhibitors’ guide: There’s something for everyone, of any age, not just for youth (bit.ly/3a4y1rM). Woodwork, metalwork, needlecraft, painting, writing, growing plants, growing a critter, preserving an edible, assembling Legos, making dolls, reusing/recycling creatively — there’s something for everyone.

I already have three entries ready to go and plan to work on others. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something. Find your something in the guide and just do it.

We’ll have a better, more enjoyable fair because of each one of us making our contribution.

We can have an outstanding fair, showcasing all the remarkable talent of the community, celebrating everyone’s willingness to participate. We can do it. I won’t stop believing in us.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

