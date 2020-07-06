Be patriotic

To the editor: It is patriotic to wear a mask. Those not wearing masks in public are increasing the spread of COVID-19, originally called the Wuhan Flu. Since this virus often spreads before its victim has symptoms, a percentage of those feeling fine and believing that they are not sick are actually already spreading the virus around. Wearing a mask greatly decreases the risk that the infected will spread the virus and also decreases the chance that the uninfected pick up the virus.
Along with social distancing, contact tracing and the search for a vaccine, wearing masks is one of the best ways to beat this virus and get America back on its feet. Not wearing masks in public extends the spread of the virus, keeps the American economy in lockdown and kills fellow Americans.