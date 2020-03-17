Be healthy

Letter to the Editor

To the editor: School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding ... We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But there’s more.

Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20% of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because those who develop no symptoms have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.

Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:

• Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens.

• Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products and sugar-laden foods.

• Maintain daily exercise of 30 to 60 minutes.

• Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep.

Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?

