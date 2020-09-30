Ballot harvesting

To the editor: The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires states to establish federal election voter registration procedures and report data to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Judicial Watch compared 2019 data from the EAC and Census Bureau and found 378 counties in the country had 2.5 million more registered voters than eligible adult citizens. Not counted in the 2.5 million are hundreds of counties with ridiculous supposed registration rates over 95% of potential voters. The NVRA requires registration rolls to be reasonably pruned.
JW’s approach has survived federal court scrutiny in four states. They’ve obtained consent decrees in Kentucky, California, Ohio and a settlement with the county of Los Angeles alone to pare 1.5 million from the rolls. That’s correct: 1.5 million! How many of theses counties do you suppose are Republican? Think California, Ohio, etc. won’t delay cleaning the rolls? Most of these phantom “voters” will be mailed millions of ballots with zero ballot security, which in California can be collected by leftist “ballot harvesters.” Why are the Dems trying to ensure chaos in the coming election? Maybe because in 2018, five Republican California, congressional candidates went to bed on election night with 2% to 4% leads only to be “harvested” out of office later.