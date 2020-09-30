You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Ballot harvesting

To the editor: The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires states to establish federal election voter registration procedures and report data to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Judicial Watch compared 2019 data from the EAC and Census Bureau and found 378 counties in the country had 2.5 million more registered voters than eligible adult citizens. Not counted in the 2.5 million are hundreds of counties with ridiculous supposed registration rates over 95% of potential voters. The NVRA requires registration rolls to be reasonably pruned.

JW’s approach has survived federal court scrutiny in four states. They’ve obtained consent decrees in Kentucky, California, Ohio and a settlement with the county of Los Angeles alone to pare 1.5 million from the rolls. That’s correct: 1.5 million! How many of theses counties do you suppose are Republican? Think California, Ohio, etc. won’t delay cleaning the rolls? Most of these phantom “voters” will be mailed millions of ballots with zero ballot security, which in California can be collected by leftist “ballot harvesters.” Why are the Dems trying to ensure chaos in the coming election? Maybe because in 2018, five Republican California, congressional candidates went to bed on election night with 2% to 4% leads only to be “harvested” out of office later.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.