Letter to the Editor

Bad times ahead

To the editor: I don’t see things looking up again. The ideals of limited and small government and conservatism can never again exist in this country. Natural law will be seen as an antiquated and false moral philosophy and with it our precious Bill of Rights. You can already see them smoldering. We are officially socialists, universal basic income will win soon.

Our “Republican” president has suddenly gotten away with being a greater socialist than Bernie could’ve ever gotten away with. The greatest depression is immediately on the horizon. Life as we had known it, as our parents and grandparents had known it, will not recover for at least a lifetime. Happy times are behind us. We have grown up in unprecedented peaceful times. For three generations we have known wealth and happiness and prosperity. We’ve taken it all for granted and squandered it as meaningless so that now we will learn in the hardest possible manner how much value was in the antiquated philosophies of our forbears.

It’s also easy to see the end to this coming depression. How do nations always get out of depression? War. The greatest depression will invariably lead to the greatest war, and just as World War II graced us with FDR, a dictator, the greatest war will likely grant us with the greatest dictator. Oh what we have yet to behold.

